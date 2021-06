At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kaka, or 34 miles east of Ajo, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Vaya Chin, San Luis

and Santa Rosa School.