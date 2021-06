At 314 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles east of San Carlos to 10 miles south

of Clifton. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Bylas, Central, York, Calva, and Guthrie.