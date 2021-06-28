Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorm near Morenci and Clifton, moving southwest at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional
Airport, Duncan and Guthrie.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.