Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:13PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorm near Morenci and Clifton, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional

Airport, Duncan and Guthrie.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.