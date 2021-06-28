Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 28 at 4:59PM MDT until June 28 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 28 at 4:59PM MDT until June 28 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 354 PM MST, the severe thunderstorm located just north of
Thatcher and Safford was beginning to weaken, but remained
capable of generating damaging outflow. Movement was to the
southwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional
Airport, and Pima.
This includes the following highways…
Route 70 between mile markers 306 and 345.
Route 191 between mile markers 116 and 120.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.