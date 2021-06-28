Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 28 at 4:37PM MDT until June 28 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 336 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near and west of

Safford Regional Airport, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas and Swift Trail Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 306 and 345.

Route 191 between mile markers 116 and 120.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.