Blowing Dust Advisory issued June 28 at 9:01PM MDT until June 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued June 28 at 9:01PM MDT until June 28 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek,
South Mountain/Ahwatukee and West Pinal County.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.