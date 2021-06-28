Blowing Dust Advisory issued June 28 at 4:26PM MDT until June 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Blowing Dust Advisory issued June 28 at 4:26PM MDT until June 28 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust expected later this afternoon into this evening
associated with thunderstorm outflows moving in from east or
northeast.
* WHERE…Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.