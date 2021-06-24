Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 3:08PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 207 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Maricopa, or 22 miles west of Casa Grande, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which

may also generate blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 39 and 44.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 180.