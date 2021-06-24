Pima County Department of Transportation to begin Magee Road repair

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – According to the Pima County Department of Transportation (PDOT), road repair work on Magee Road from Thornydale Road to Camino de Oeste will take place Monday through Tuesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In a news release, PDOT stated that work will consist of setting traffic control, lowering utilities, milling and repaving, and temporary striping. Thermo striping is scheduled for the week of July 19.

"Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Motorists can expect reduced speed, lane restrictions, and flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone. Minor delays may occur during this work," PDOT stated in a news release.