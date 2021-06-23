Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 2:12PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 110 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21

miles north of Sells, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Silver Bell.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.