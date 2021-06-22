Dust Advisory issued June 22 at 7:37PM MDT until June 22 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 634 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was located across portions

of southeastern Maricopa and northern Pinal Counties.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 211 and 222.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen

Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence

Junction, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport and Olberg.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.