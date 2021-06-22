Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over L.A.’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared at Phoenix Suns Arena. The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling that the basket was good. Game 3 is on Thursday in Los Angeles.