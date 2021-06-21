Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 3:51AM MDT until June 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST
this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Far northeast Fire Weather Zone 151, portions of
Fire Weather Zone 152 and the northern half of Fire Weather Zone
154.
* TIMING…11 AM this morning through 7 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.