Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 3:51AM MDT until June 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Far northeast Fire Weather Zone 151, portions of

Fire Weather Zone 152 and the northern half of Fire Weather Zone

154.

* TIMING…11 AM this morning through 7 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.