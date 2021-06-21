Hot-hitting Stanford sends Arizona packing with 14-5 CWS win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a College World Series elimination game. The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing here to North Carolina State on Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8. Stanford led 10-0 in the fourth inning and tacked on four more runs in the seventh to assure itself of extending its first CWS appearance since 2008 at least two more days.