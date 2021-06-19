Gonzalez’s hit in 12th sends Vandy past Arizona 7-6 in CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jayson Gonzalez singled through the infield with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Vanderbilt a 7-6 win over Arizona in the College World Series. Gonzalez grounded a 1-2 pitch beyond diving shortstop Nik McClaughry’s glove to end the first extra-inning game at the CWS since 2014. It lasted 4 hours, 51 minutes, making it the fourth-longest game in CWS history. Vince Vannelle worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 11th but the reigning national champion Commodores wouldn’t be denied in the 12th.