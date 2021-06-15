Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 8:54PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Apache Junction, moving west at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Granite Reef Dam, Lost Dutchman

State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park and Gold Camp.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 189 and 202.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 23 and 35.