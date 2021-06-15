Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 7:55PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 655 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Queen Valley, or 8 miles east of Gold Canyon, moving west at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence Junction, Saguaro Lake, Queen

Valley, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch,

Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 199 and 222.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 144 and 150.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.