Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 7:29PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 629 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Top-Of-The-World, or 10 miles southwest of Globe,

moving west at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Superior and Top-Of-The-World.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 236, and near mile marker

239.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 146 and 164.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.