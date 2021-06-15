Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 531 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Cutter, or 13 miles east of Globe, moving west at

20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool,

Inspiration and Peridot.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 243 and 268.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 146 and 149, and between mile

markers 158 and 170.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.