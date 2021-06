At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong

thunderstorms near Dragoon and Wilcox, moving west at 15 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, Willcox, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and

Texas Canyon.