At 614 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Roper Lake State Park, or 12 miles south of

Safford, moving west at 10 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Central, Swift Trail Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham and

Frye Mesa Dam.