Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 3:26AM MDT until June 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures from

106 to 110.

* WHERE…Upper San Pedro River Valley and Eastern Cochise

County below 5000 feet.

* WHEN…In effect until 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the

latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local

officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or

ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.