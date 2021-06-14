BBB Warning: Sneakfoot.com doesn’t deliver products, consumers say

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a warning on Sneakfoot, a website that advertises as an "independent reseller" of name brand products ranging from shoes to apparel.

BBB said it has received over 7,000 inquiries and more than 450 consumer complaints from across the United States and Canada that allege customers have made purchases from the company but have not received their merchandise or refund.

According to the BBB, its files indicate that this business has a pattern of complaints. The company claims to be located in Glen Allen, Virginia; however, BBB investigators have found the location is a shipping store with a P.O. Box. The website claims to be registered in Canada with European headquarters in Ireland.

You can report potential scams to the BBB here.