A podium finish for UA’s Meisberger

TUCSON (KVOA) -- UA junior Shannon Meisberger ran a completely clean race to finish as the runnerup in the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Her time of 55.70 was a personal best and the fourth-fastest time ever in the event at Arizona.

Meisberger will return to Hayward Field and Track Town USA in Eugene, Oregon next week to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Redshirt sophomore Lillian Lowe took ninth in the women's high jump at 1.81m (5-11.25) to finish as a Second-Team All-American.

Lillian Lowe just missed out on scoring for UA at the NCAA Track and Field Championships (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

Skylar Sieben closed out her season in the heptathlon on Saturday, tallying a day two score of 2,231 to take 21st.

Both the UA women and men scored ten points each at the event to finish in 30th place respectively. USC took the women's NCAA title while LSU came out on top on the men's side.

