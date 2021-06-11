Man dead after found with gunshot trauma at southside Circle K

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after he was reportedly shot at a south side convenience store Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the individual was located with obvious signs of gunshot trauma after officers were dispatched to the Circle at 1555 W. Valencia Rd. near Midvale Park Road in reference to a shooting.

TPD has not yet released information about a potential suspect at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

