Excessive Heat Warning issued June 10 at 3:30AM MDT until June 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 10 at 3:30AM MDT until June 18 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures from
108 to 115.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some moisture increase is expected next
week. It may be sufficient to create enough cloud cover and
thunderstorm chances to mitigate some of the heat the second
half of the week.
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.