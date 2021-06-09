Excessive Heat Warning issued June 9 at 3:41PM MDT until June 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures from

108 to 113 Sunday through Wednesday, then 104 to 110 Thursday

and Friday.

* WHERE…Tucson Metro Area and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM Sunday to 8

PM MST Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday

evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some moisture increase is expected next

week. It may be sufficient to create enough cloud cover and

thunderstorm chances to mitigate some of the heat the second

half of the week.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the

latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local

officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or

ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.