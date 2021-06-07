Arizona’s Candrea retiring after 36 years, 8 national titles

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Candrea is retiring after winning eight national championships and amassing more wins than any coach in college softball history during 36 years at Arizona. Candrea won 1,674 games during a career that spanned four decades, leading the Wildcats to 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and 19 conference championships. He coached 50 All-Americans at Arizona and won Olympic gold and silver medals with Team USA. Arizona went 41-15 this season and was knocked out of the College World Series with losses to Florida State and Alabama. Caitlin Lowe, an assistant and former player under Candrea, was promoted to head coach.