Red Flag Warning issued June 5 at 3:39AM MDT until June 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 5 at 3:39AM MDT until June 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…The northern two thirds of fire weather zone
152, the southern portion of Fire weather zone 153 and Fire
weather zone 154 east of the San Pedro Valley and from the Dos
Cabezas Mountains northward. The warning does not include the
Alpine district.
* TIMING…11 AM MST until 9 PM MST today.
* WINDS…West-Northwest 15-30 mph, with gusts to around 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-15%.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control
efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.