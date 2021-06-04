The City Of Tucson asks for community input for construction project

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday, the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) announced that it is seeking community input on two alternative options to improve First Avenue between Grant Road and River Road.

According to a TDOT news release, the first alternative would keep First Avenue at its current configuration of four travel lanes, while modernizing the corridor to improve safety, upgrade traffic signals, enhance comfort and access for pedestrians and bicyclists, and install new landscaping.

The second alternative would widen First Avenue to six lanes and modernizing the corridor, including traffic signal upgrades, enhanced bike lanes, frequent safe crossings, raised median islands, congestion reduction, continuous sidewalks, and enhanced landscaping.

"The First Avenue alternatives were developed through the recently completed First Avenue Needs Assessment. The Needs Assessment was conducted in order to evaluate current corridor deficiencies and needs in preparation for the First Avenue Improvement Project," TDOT said in a news release.

To learn more and to provide feedback on the project alternatives, TDOT said you can visit http://bit.ly/1stavetucson or text FIRST to (520) 210-5707.

You can also join the two Virtual Town Halls that will take place on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and Thursday, July 15.

According to TDOT, this project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) plan but is managed by the City.