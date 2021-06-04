Red Flag Warning issued June 4 at 3:16PM MDT until June 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 154 east of the San Pedro Valley

and from the Dos Cabezas Mountains northward.

* TIMING…11 am until 9 pm Saturday.

* WINDS…West-Northwest 15-30 mph, with gusts to around 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-16%.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.