Red Flag Warning issued June 4 at 3:16PM MDT until June 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 4 at 3:16PM MDT until June 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MST Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…The northern two thirds of fire weather zone 152
and the south portion of Fire weather zone 153, which does not
include the Alpine district.
* TIMING…11 am until 9 pm Saturday.
* WINDS…West-Northwest 15-30 mph, with gusts to around 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6-11%.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.