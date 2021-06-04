Arizona pulls away from Grand Canyon with 12-6 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tanner O’Tremba batted 3 for 4 with a home run and Tony Bullard and Kobe Kato each went 3 for 5 and the trio combined to drive in seven runs and Arizona fought off Grand Canyon at the end for a 12-6 win in the Tucson Regional. Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while sending 10 batters to the plate for the game’s final margin in an almost four-hour contest. Jacob Wilson went 3 for 5 for Grand Canyon.