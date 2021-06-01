Tokyo games may exclude even local fans

Olympic organizers are insisting the summer games will go on, despite an extended state of emergency in Japan. And with only a tiny percentage of the population already vaccinated and the threat of an outbreak of more Covid-19 cases there's a good chance the athletes will be competing without any fans in the stands.

As a result of the latest outbreaks, Japan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, extending the state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other areas.

Unlike in years past, when fans poured in from around the world, foreign spectators have been banned from this summers games. And now the head of the Olympic Organizing Committee is hinting that Japanese fans might not be allowed either. A final decision is expected next month and could mean athletes competing in empty stadiums, with no cheering crowds

Still, Olympic officials insist the games will go on, that testing, masks and temperature checks will be enforced and no singing or chanting will be allowed. But even without spectators, some 90,000 people, including athletes and their delegations, are expected in Tokyo in July.

With less than three percent of Japan's population fully vaccinated, there's growing public concern about welcoming delegations from around the world, many worried about new covid variants being brought in from overseas

Polls show 60 to 80 percent of Japanese want the games to be called off. Organizers now facing an increasingly challenging task, as the countdown to the Tokyo games rolls on.