At 227 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong

thunderstorms 10 miles south of Clifton, showing little

movement.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Wind

gusts in excess of 30 mph are already occurring in the Safford area

from the earlier storms.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional

Airport, Duncan, York, Three Way and Guthrie.