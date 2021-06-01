Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 149 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 20 miles east of San Carlos to 13 miles

northwest of Thatcher to 7 miles east of Safford Regional Airport.

Movement was southwest at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms when the

gust front moves into the Gila Valley.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Bylas, Central, Fort Thomas and Calva.