Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a pair of strong

thunderstorms 24 miles southwest of Hannagan Meadow, or 27 miles

northwest of Clifton, with little movement.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storm.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci, Point-Of-Pines and Rose Peak.

Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can

strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside

a building or vehicle.