UArizona advances to Womens College World series after win over #6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - The Arizona Wildcat softball team swept #6 Arkansas to advance to the 2021 College Softball World Series.

The Wildcats came back to beat Arkansas 4-1, and punch their ticket to the College Softball World Series.



Arkansas Pitcher Autumn storm carried a perfect game into the 5th inning. However, UofA freshman Sharlize Palacios broke the no hitter.



After that, UA senior Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit an opposite-field home run to put the Wildcats up 2-1.



Arizona will now face #1 Oklahoma on Thursday in round 1 of the double-elimination, College World Series. The eight-team tourney is played in Oklahoma City, so, the Sooners will have a home-field advantage.