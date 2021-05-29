Skip to Content

UArizona advances to Womens College World series after win over #6 Arkansas

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 4:21 pm
4:20 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - The Arizona Wildcat softball team swept #6 Arkansas to advance to the 2021 College Softball World Series.

The Wildcats came back to beat Arkansas 4-1, and punch their ticket to the College Softball World Series.  

Arkansas Pitcher Autumn storm carried a perfect game into the 5th inning.  However, UofA freshman Sharlize Palacios broke the no hitter.   

After that, UA senior Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit an opposite-field home run to put the Wildcats up 2-1.

Arizona will now face #1 Oklahoma on Thursday in round 1 of the double-elimination, College World Series.  The eight-team tourney is played in Oklahoma City, so, the Sooners will have a home-field advantage. 

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content