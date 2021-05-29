Memorial Day safety tips

TUCSON - While Memorial Day is for honoring and remembering those who have died in service to their country, the long holiday weekend has become the unofficial kickoff to summer.

Grilling is an American past-time but if you aren't careful those burgers could spark a fire.

"We don't want that grill right up next to the house because if you do get the flare up because you got those fat burgers that are going and you get a little fire spread so make sure that your barbecue is away from the house, have a fire extinguisher, have a hose ready to go just in case something happens there," said Barrett Baker, Tucson Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Hiking is another popular activity in the Sonoran desert . But at this time of year, make sure you hydrate before you hit the trails, and don't hike in the middle of the afternoon. "If it's 100 degrees that is hot, so early in the morning and later in the evening are going to be the best times to do that," Baker said.

Many Tucsonans take to the pool to cool off , but if you have young kids, make sure you practice the ABC'S of water safety. Baker says "Someone should have eyes on the pool at all times. Keep those barriers up keep the kids out of the water. And then obviously CPR for the adults, very very important because you can be a first responder for your kids."

And of course if you are hitting the road drive responsibly this weekend. Law enforcement is beefing up DUI patrols for the holiday weekend.

