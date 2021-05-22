Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 3:11PM MDT until May 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley,

Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River

Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,

Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon

and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina

and Rincon Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile

vehicles traveling along Interstate 10, mainly east of Tucson to

the New Mexico state line. These winds will likely produce areas

of blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along

roadways, especially along Interstate 10 to the northeast of the

Willcox Playa in Cochise county. Gusty winds will also blow

around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.