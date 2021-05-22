Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 3:05AM MDT until May 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 3:05AM MDT until May 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River
Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties,
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon
and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina
and Rincon Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…These winds may impact drivers of high-profile
vehicles traveling along Interstate 10, mainly east of Tucson to
the New Mexico state line. These winds will likely produce areas
of blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along
roadways, especially along Interstate 10 to the northeast of
the Willcox Playa in Cochise county. Gusty winds will also blow
around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.