Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 4:19PM MDT until May 22 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 4:19PM MDT until May 22 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest
Foothills.
* TIMING…Until 6 pm MST.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.