Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 4:11AM MDT until May 22 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire
danger, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MST this
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest
Foothills.
* TIMING…This afternoon.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds
will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.