Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 4:02AM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson continues the Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST today.

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including

everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.

* TIMING…10 AM through 8 PM in this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph, with

gusts to 45 mph. Winds will be slow to diminish this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Dropping to 6-13 percent followed by very

poor overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid, erratic fire

growth and extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.