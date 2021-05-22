Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 3:16PM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including

everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.

* TIMING…Through 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS…Out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45

mph. Winds will be slow to diminish this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Expect values between 6-13 percent followed

by very poor overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid, erratic fire

growth and extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.