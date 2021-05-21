Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 8:08PM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154

EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS…

The National Weather Service in Tucson continues the Saturday

Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST

Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including everywhere

from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.

* TIMING…Saturday, 10 am through 8 pm in the evening.

* WINDS…Winds are expected to be stronger Saturday, from the

southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5-10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.