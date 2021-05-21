Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 8:08PM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 8:08PM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND
VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154
EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS…
The National Weather Service in Tucson continues the Saturday
Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST
Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona, including everywhere
from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.
* TIMING…Saturday, 10 am through 8 pm in the evening.
* WINDS…Winds are expected to be stronger Saturday, from the
southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5-10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control
efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.