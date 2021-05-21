Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:42PM MDT until May 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:42PM MDT until May 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING
FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151,
NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE
CHIRICAHUAS…
The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and
is now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was
made to account for current and expected wind and RH conditions.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday
Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from
10 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…For today, most of southeast Arizona except
western Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and
the southeast parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For
Saturday the warning is in effect everywhere from the
Baboquivari Mountains eastward.
* TIMING…For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be
the windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in
effect from 10 am through 8 pm in the evening.
* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around
35 mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms
which are most likely from the Safford area North and East.
For Saturday, winds are expected to be stronger at southwest
15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-15 percent rest of today and generally
5-10 percent on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control
efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.