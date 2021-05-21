Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:42PM MDT until May 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST

SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING

FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151,

NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE

CHIRICAHUAS…

The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and

is now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was

made to account for current and expected wind and RH conditions.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday

Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from

10 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…For today, most of southeast Arizona except

western Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and

the southeast parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For

Saturday the warning is in effect everywhere from the

Baboquivari Mountains eastward.

* TIMING…For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be

the windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in

effect from 10 am through 8 pm in the evening.

* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around

35 mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to

45 mph are possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms

which are most likely from the Safford area North and East.

For Saturday, winds are expected to be stronger at southwest

15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-15 percent rest of today and generally

5-10 percent on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control

efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.