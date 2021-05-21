Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:27AM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR

EASTERN ZONE 150 AND ALL OF ZONES 151, 152, 153 AND 154……

The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and is

now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was made to

account for current and expected wind and RH conditions.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday

Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10

AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…For today, most of southeast Arizona except western

Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and the southeast

parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For Saturday the warning is

in effect everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.

* TIMING…For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be the

windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in effect from

10 am through 8 pm in the evening.

* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35

mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are

possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms which are most

likely from the Safford area North and East. For Saturday, winds

are expected to be stronger at southwest 15 to 30 mph, with gusts

to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-15 percent today and generally 5-10 percent

on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit weather.gov/Tucson

and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.