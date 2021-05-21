Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:27AM MDT until May 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued May 21 at 3:27AM MDT until May 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
…RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
EASTERN ZONE 150 AND ALL OF ZONES 151, 152, 153 AND 154……
The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and is
now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was made to
account for current and expected wind and RH conditions.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday
Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10
AM to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…For today, most of southeast Arizona except western
Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and the southeast
parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For Saturday the warning is
in effect everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward.
* TIMING…For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be the
windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in effect from
10 am through 8 pm in the evening.
* WINDS…For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35
mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are
possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms which are most
likely from the Safford area North and East. For Saturday, winds
are expected to be stronger at southwest 15 to 30 mph, with gusts
to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-15 percent today and generally 5-10 percent
on Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit weather.gov/Tucson
and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.