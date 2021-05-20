Red Flag Warning issued May 20 at 10:53AM MDT until May 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR THE EASTERN HALF

OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND ALL OF, 151, 152, 153, AND 154…

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. a Fire

Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in

effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Most of southeast Arizona.

* TIMING…Isolated dry thunderstorms possible for the Red Flag

Warning area Friday morning into the afternoon along with gusty

winds and low RH during the afternoon and early evening. For the

Fire Weather Watch, gusty winds and low RH from Saturday morning

until Saturday evening.

* WINDS…For Friday, southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35

mph. Gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts to 45 mph are possible

around dry thunderstorms. For Saturday, southwest 15-30 mph,

with gusts to 40 mph possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8-15 percent Friday and generally 5-10

percent on Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.